Insider Selling: Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX - Get Free Report) Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 2,500 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total transaction of $341,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,512 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,982,194.08. This trade represents a 14.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

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Flex Stock Performance

Flex stock traded down $5.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.69. The company's stock had a trading volume of 8,013,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,686,091. The firm has a market cap of $51.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.95 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Flex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $40.15 and a twelve month high of $145.40.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm's revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Flex has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.210-4.510 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.860-0.920 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Flex from $84.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial set a $80.00 price target on shares of Flex and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Flex from $72.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Flex from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Flex in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $112.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on FLEX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Flex in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Flex by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 457 shares of the technology company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Flex in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Flex by 238.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 504 shares of the technology company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Flex

Here are the key news stories impacting Flex this week:

Positive Sentiment: Flex CEO is publicly leaning into AI as a major growth driver, signaling that the company sees meaningful demand ahead from AI infrastructure and related hardware spending. Flex CEO bets big on AI

Flex CEO is publicly leaning into AI as a major growth driver, signaling that the company sees meaningful demand ahead from AI infrastructure and related hardware spending. Positive Sentiment: Reports that Flex may spin off its AI data center business suggest management could unlock value by separating a fast-growing segment from the rest of the company. Flex stock is surging. A planned AI data center spinoff could take it even higher.

Reports that Flex may spin off its AI data center business suggest management could unlock value by separating a fast-growing segment from the rest of the company. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data from mid-May appears unreliable or incomplete, so it does not provide a clear new signal for the stock.

Short-interest data from mid-May appears unreliable or incomplete, so it does not provide a clear new signal for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Broader commentary from other AI leaders and investors reinforces the strength of the AI theme, but it is indirect and not specific to Flex’s fundamentals. AMD CEO Lisa Su Says CPUs Will Match GPUs 1-to-1 in AI's Next Phase

Flex Company Profile

Flex NASDAQ: FLEX, formerly known as Flextronics, is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and original design manufacturing (ODM). The company offers end-to-end product lifecycle solutions including product design and engineering, prototyping, volume manufacturing, testing, and aftermarket services. Its offerings extend into supply chain management, component sourcing, logistics and distribution, and advanced manufacturing capabilities such as automation and digital manufacturing to support customers from concept through end-of-life.

Flex serves a broad range of industries, including automotive, healthcare, industrial, communications, and consumer electronics, working with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and technology companies to accelerate time to market and manage complex supply chains.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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