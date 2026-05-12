Insider Selling: Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Insider Sells 22,216 Shares of Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX - Get Free Report) insider Michael Hartung sold 22,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.38, for a total transaction of $3,163,114.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 232,706 shares of the company's stock, valued at $33,132,680.28. This trade represents a 8.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

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Flex Price Performance

NASDAQ:FLEX traded down $5.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.69. The company's stock had a trading volume of 8,013,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,686,091. Flex Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $40.15 and a fifty-two week high of $145.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $51.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.95 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.15 and a 200-day moving average of $68.72.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. Flex had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Flex has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.210-4.510 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.860-0.920 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Flex

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Flex by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 457 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Flex by 238.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 504 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Flex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on FLEX. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Flex from $84.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Flex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James Financial set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Flex and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Flex from $72.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Flex from $75.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $112.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FLEX

Key Headlines Impacting Flex

Here are the key news stories impacting Flex this week:

Positive Sentiment: Flex CEO is publicly leaning into AI as a major growth driver, signaling that the company sees meaningful demand ahead from AI infrastructure and related hardware spending. Flex CEO bets big on AI

Flex CEO is publicly leaning into AI as a major growth driver, signaling that the company sees meaningful demand ahead from AI infrastructure and related hardware spending. Positive Sentiment: Reports that Flex may spin off its AI data center business suggest management could unlock value by separating a fast-growing segment from the rest of the company. Flex stock is surging. A planned AI data center spinoff could take it even higher.

Reports that Flex may spin off its AI data center business suggest management could unlock value by separating a fast-growing segment from the rest of the company. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data from mid-May appears unreliable or incomplete, so it does not provide a clear new signal for the stock.

Short-interest data from mid-May appears unreliable or incomplete, so it does not provide a clear new signal for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Broader commentary from other AI leaders and investors reinforces the strength of the AI theme, but it is indirect and not specific to Flex’s fundamentals. AMD CEO Lisa Su Says CPUs Will Match GPUs 1-to-1 in AI's Next Phase

Flex Company Profile

Flex NASDAQ: FLEX, formerly known as Flextronics, is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and original design manufacturing (ODM). The company offers end-to-end product lifecycle solutions including product design and engineering, prototyping, volume manufacturing, testing, and aftermarket services. Its offerings extend into supply chain management, component sourcing, logistics and distribution, and advanced manufacturing capabilities such as automation and digital manufacturing to support customers from concept through end-of-life.

Flex serves a broad range of industries, including automotive, healthcare, industrial, communications, and consumer electronics, working with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and technology companies to accelerate time to market and manage complex supply chains.

See Also

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