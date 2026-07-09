Insider Selling: Netskope (NASDAQ:NTSK) Major Shareholder Sells $124,265.70 in Stock

Netskope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTSK - Get Free Report) major shareholder Lightspeed Venture Partners Se sold 10,621 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $124,265.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company's shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lightspeed Venture Partners Se also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 9th, Lightspeed Venture Partners Se sold 219,075 shares of Netskope stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $2,679,287.25.

On Monday, June 15th, Lightspeed Venture Partners Se sold 336,173 shares of Netskope stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $3,025,557.00.

On Friday, June 12th, Lightspeed Venture Partners Se sold 1,313,827 shares of Netskope stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total value of $12,074,070.13.

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Netskope Price Performance

NTSK traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.42. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,215,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,542,324. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.10. Netskope Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.66 and a twelve month high of $27.99. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

Netskope (NASDAQ:NTSK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $201.59 million during the quarter. The company's quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Netskope has set its Q2 2027 guidance at -0.070--0.060 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at -0.180--0.180 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netskope Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Netskope

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTSK. ICONIQ Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netskope during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,506,261,000. Scge Management L.P. purchased a new position in Netskope in the third quarter valued at approximately $312,104,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Netskope during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,882,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Netskope in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,888,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Netskope in the third quarter valued at $47,733,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on NTSK. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Netskope from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Netskope from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Netskope from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Netskope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Netskope from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $17.11.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NTSK

About Netskope

We are redefining security and networking for the era of cloud and AI. The cloud and AI have completely revolutionized work. We are more dispersed, more productive, and more automated than ever before, and the rate of change is only accelerating. Not since the internet has there been such a transformative tectonic shift. But, with it has come collateral damage-traditional security and networking are now broken. We founded Netskope to address this revolution. We built Netskope One, our unified, cloud-native platform from the ground up to solve the challenge of securing and accelerating the digital interactions of enterprises in this new era.

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