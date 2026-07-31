Insider Selling: Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS) CEO Sells $469,000.00 in Stock

Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS - Get Free Report) CEO Mark Newcomer sold 50,000 shares of Paysign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total value of $469,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,222,027 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $86,502,613.26. This represents a 0.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Paysign Stock Performance

PAYS stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.96. 270,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,860. Paysign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $9.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.95 and a 200-day moving average of $5.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.71 and a beta of 0.72.

Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $27.01 million. Paysign had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 11.38%.Paysign has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.060-0.070 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Paysign, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Paysign

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paysign by 27.7% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,395 shares of the company's stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares during the last quarter. Militia Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paysign in the first quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Paysign by 345.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 130,930 shares of the company's stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 101,568 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Paysign by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,058,210 shares of the company's stock worth $12,143,000 after buying an additional 595,650 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Paysign by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,531,072 shares of the company's stock worth $9,033,000 after buying an additional 227,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.89% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on PAYS shares. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Paysign in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered Paysign from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Paysign from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paysign has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $10.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Paysign

Paysign Company Profile

Paysign, Inc NASDAQ: PAYS is a U.S.-based financial technology company specializing in prepaid payment solutions. Through its cloud-based platform, the company enables corporations, government agencies and payroll providers to issue and manage stored-value cards, digital wallets and disbursement programs. Paysign's offerings span gift and incentive cards, payroll and earned-wage access cards, government benefit distribution, tax refund solutions and health savings account disbursements.

The company's flagship Paysign Experience Platform provides configurable card programs with real-time transaction reporting, fraud monitoring and regulatory compliance tools.

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