Insider Selling: Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Insider Sells 750 Shares

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR - Get Free Report) insider Rivkah Goldriech sold 750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $24,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 59,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,712. The trade was a 1.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Rivkah Goldriech also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 22nd, Rivkah Goldriech sold 1,375 shares of Radware stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $40,562.50.

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Radware Stock Performance

Shares of Radware stock opened at $31.45 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.43. Radware Ltd. has a 1-year low of $21.68 and a 1-year high of $32.79. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.14 and a beta of 0.84.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Radware had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 6.28%.The company had revenue of $79.81 million for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RDWR shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Radware in a report on Friday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Radware in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Radware from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Radware presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $30.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RDWR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Radware

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDWR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Radware by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,506 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 14,980 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Radware by 126.5% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 40,998 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 22,898 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Radware by 23.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,954 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 17,501 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Radware by 3.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,327 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Radware by 27.1% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 62,897 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 13,402 shares during the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. provides cybersecurity and application delivery solutions designed to ensure the availability, performance and security of mission‐critical applications. Its product portfolio includes on‐premises and cloud‐based offerings such as Alteon application delivery controllers, DefensePro network behavior analysis for DDoS mitigation and AppWall web application firewall. The company's platforms use real‐time behavioral analysis, machine learning and automation to protect against distributed denial‐of‐service attacks, application layer threats and network intrusions.

Founded in 1997, Radware is co-headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, with a principal U.S.

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