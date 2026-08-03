Go Pro
→ Iran War Shock: What I Was Told In That Private Meeting (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Insider Selling: Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) CEO Sells 7,176 Shares of Stock

Written by MarketBeat
August 3, 2026
Rush Enterprises logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • CEO William Rusty Rush sold 7,176 shares of Rush Enterprises at an average price of $80.76, generating approximately $579,534 and reducing his direct ownership by 3.96% to 174,154 shares.
  • Rush Enterprises recently beat quarterly expectations, reporting $0.91 EPS versus the $0.86 consensus and $1.90 billion in revenue. Shares traded near $80.96, close to their 52-week high of $83.50.
  • The company announced a 3-for-2 stock split effective August 11 and declared a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share. Analysts maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus with an average price target of $87.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by September 1st.

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA - Get Free Report) CEO William Rusty Rush sold 7,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total transaction of $579,533.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 174,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,064,677.04. The trade was a 3.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rush Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RUSHA traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.96. The stock had a trading volume of 574,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,922. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.96. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.67 and a 1 year high of $83.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Rush Enterprises shares are set to split on the morning of Tuesday, August 11th. The 3-2 split was recently announced. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, August 10th.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.89 billion. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 3.67%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rush Enterprises Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Rush Enterprises's dividend payout ratio is currently 22.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RUSHA has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Rush Enterprises in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research raised Rush Enterprises from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on Rush Enterprises from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Rush Enterprises from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $87.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RUSHA

Institutional Trading of Rush Enterprises

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,121,450 shares of the company's stock worth $74,139,000 after acquiring an additional 700,511 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 174.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 955,989 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,566,000 after purchasing an additional 607,047 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Rush Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,811,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 280.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 540,942 shares of the company's stock worth $28,924,000 after purchasing an additional 398,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 729,250 shares of the company's stock worth $39,336,000 after buying an additional 335,019 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, headquartered in New Braunfels, Texas, is a leading distributor of commercial vehicles and related products in the United States. Through its Rush Truck Centers subsidiary, the company sells new and used medium- and heavy-duty trucks, buses and specialty vehicles, while also offering factory-authorized parts, collision repair, maintenance and warranty support across its network of dealerships.

Founded in 1965, Rush Enterprises has grown to encompass more than 150 locations in over 20 states, partnering with major manufacturers including Kenworth, Peterbilt, Freightliner, Volvo and Mack.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Rush Enterprises Right Now?

Before you consider Rush Enterprises, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Rush Enterprises wasn't on the list.

While Rush Enterprises currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout Cover
The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout

The AI boom extends far beyond the biggest tech names. Discover 10 companies supplying the memory, storage, networking, semiconductor manufacturing, and power infrastructure that make AI possible. Learn where the next wave of AI investment opportunities may emerge—and the key risks investors should watch as the global AI buildout accelerates.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
tc pixel
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
By Nathan Reiff | August 2, 2026
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
By MarketBeat | August 1, 2026
tc pixel
Nvidia's CEO says this small device is critical for AI growth
Nvidia's CEO says this small device is critical for AI growth
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
Situational Awareness LP Buys 2,998,214 Shares of IREN Limited $IREN
Situational Awareness LP Buys 2,998,214 Shares of IREN Limited $IREN
By MarketBeat | July 29, 2026

Recent Videos

Forget NVIDIA. This is the New King of AI.
Forget NVIDIA. This is the New King of AI.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August‘s Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August's Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It‘s Up 20%.
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It's Up 20%.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines