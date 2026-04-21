Insider Selling: SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH) CEO Sells 4,486 Shares of Stock

SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH - Get Free Report) CEO Jurgi Camblong sold 4,486 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total value of $23,372.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,642,481 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,977,326.01. The trade was a 0.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Jurgi Camblong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 15th, Jurgi Camblong sold 17,473 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $87,365.00.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Jurgi Camblong sold 43,129 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $213,919.84.

On Monday, April 13th, Jurgi Camblong sold 4,399 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total value of $20,939.24.

On Friday, April 10th, Jurgi Camblong sold 12,232 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total value of $57,735.04.

On Thursday, April 9th, Jurgi Camblong sold 1,950 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $9,243.00.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Jurgi Camblong sold 2,800 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total transaction of $13,552.00.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Jurgi Camblong sold 2,500 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $12,150.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Jurgi Camblong sold 2,600 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total transaction of $12,610.00.

On Thursday, March 19th, Jurgi Camblong sold 4,486 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $21,398.22.

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SOPHiA GENETICS Stock Down 1.3%

NASDAQ SOPH traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.12. 165,976 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,131. SOPHiA GENETICS SA has a 52-week low of $2.59 and a 52-week high of $5.70. The firm has a market cap of $350.65 million, a PE ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.08). SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 50.60%. The business had revenue of $21.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.20 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on SOPH. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SOPHiA GENETICS currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SOPH

Institutional Trading of SOPHiA GENETICS

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in SOPHiA GENETICS by 246.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,632,871 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,341,000 after buying an additional 5,432,871 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in SOPHiA GENETICS by 16.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 220,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its position in SOPHiA GENETICS by 66.2% during the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 3,719,140 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,529,000 after buying an additional 1,481,636 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SOPHiA GENETICS during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,708,000. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SOPHiA GENETICS during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 31.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a data-driven medicine company founded in 2011 and headquartered in La Tène, Switzerland. The firm develops and operates a cloud-native software platform designed to standardize and analyze complex genomic and radiomic data. Its core offering, the SOPHiA DDM™ platform, leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to help healthcare institutions, laboratories and biopharmaceutical partners derive actionable insights from next-generation sequencing and medical imaging datasets.

The SOPHiA DDM™ platform supports a range of clinical applications, including oncology, hereditary diseases and rare genetic disorders.

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