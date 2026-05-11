Insider Selling: USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB) CEO Sells 10,005 Shares of Stock

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB - Get Free Report) CEO La Aguilera Luis De sold 10,005 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $181,490.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 242,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,407,022.30. This trade represents a 3.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

La Aguilera Luis De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 5th, La Aguilera Luis De sold 16,895 shares of USCB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $306,137.40.

On Wednesday, May 6th, La Aguilera Luis De sold 13,100 shares of USCB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $237,896.00.

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USCB Financial Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:USCB traded down $0.48 on Monday, hitting $18.34. 20,688 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,867. The firm's 50-day moving average is $18.89 and its 200 day moving average is $18.72. The company has a market capitalization of $334.89 million, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.53. USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.56 and a 1-year high of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $26.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.95 million. USCB Financial had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 17.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

USCB Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. USCB Financial's dividend payout ratio is 34.97%.

Institutional Trading of USCB Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in USCB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in USCB Financial by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 198,845 shares of the company's stock worth $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 26,267 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in USCB Financial by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,008 shares of the company's stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in USCB Financial by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the company's stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in USCB Financial by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,305 shares of the company's stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares during the period. 61.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on USCB Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating on shares of USCB Financial in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen raised USCB Financial from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Zacks Research raised USCB Financial from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Hovde Group increased their price objective on USCB Financial from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $22.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on USCB Financial

About USCB Financial

USCB Financial NASDAQ: USCB is a bank holding company headquartered in Columbia, South Carolina, serving as the parent company of United Security Bank. Established to support community banking in the Midlands region, the company focuses on relationship-driven financial services tailored to both individuals and businesses. As a regional player, USCB Financial emphasizes personalized service through a network of full-service branch offices.

The company’s core business activities include commercial and consumer lending, deposit products and alternative delivery channels.

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