Insider Selling: World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Insider Sells $372,000.00 in Stock

World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD - Get Free Report) insider John Calmes, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total value of $372,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 48,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,990,124. This trade represents a 3.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

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World Acceptance Trading Down 0.4%

WRLD traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $180.46. The company had a trading volume of 46,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,374. The stock has a market cap of $840.92 million, a P/E ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.11. World Acceptance Corporation has a 52 week low of $110.00 and a 52 week high of $227.68. The company has a quick ratio of 22.99, a current ratio of 13.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.58 by $1.54. The business had revenue of $139.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $143.90 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 12.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On World Acceptance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SageGuard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $528,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in World Acceptance by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 41,097 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in World Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at $680,000. Mariner LLC raised its position in World Acceptance by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,044 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on WRLD. Wall Street Zen raised World Acceptance from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of World Acceptance in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Report on World Acceptance

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation NASDAQ: WRLD is a consumer finance company headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina. Founded in 1972, the company provides credit solutions to underserved customers who may have limited access to traditional banking services. Over the decades, World Acceptance has built a reputation for tailored lending that emphasizes responsible underwriting and personalized customer service.

The company's core product offerings include short-term installment loans designed to meet the immediate financial needs of its clients.

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