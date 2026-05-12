Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Shares Up 7.2% - What's Next?

Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM - Get Free Report)'s stock price shot up 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $110.50 and last traded at $111.40. 647,989 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 2,571,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.89.

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Insmed News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Insmed this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright raised its Q2 2026 EPS estimate for Insmed, signaling a slightly better near-term outlook for the business.

HC Wainwright raised its Q2 2026 EPS estimate for Insmed, signaling a slightly better near-term outlook for the business. Positive Sentiment: The firm also increased its FY2026 EPS estimate and maintained a Buy rating, reinforcing confidence in Insmed’s longer-term growth story.

The firm also increased its FY2026 EPS estimate and maintained a Buy rating, reinforcing confidence in Insmed’s longer-term growth story. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright modestly raised its Q3 2026 estimate, another incremental improvement that is supportive but not transformative.

HC Wainwright modestly raised its Q3 2026 estimate, another incremental improvement that is supportive but not transformative. Neutral Sentiment: Insmed’s recent quarterly results beat revenue and earnings expectations, but the company is still posting losses and negative margins, which keeps sentiment mixed.

Insmed’s recent quarterly results beat revenue and earnings expectations, but the company is still posting losses and negative margins, which keeps sentiment mixed. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright lowered some longer-dated EPS estimates, including FY2027 through FY2030, suggesting the profitability ramp may be slower than previously expected.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INSM shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Insmed from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Insmed from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, April 10th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial set a $205.00 target price on Insmed in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $211.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on INSM

Insmed Trading Up 8.3%

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of -19.58 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.00 and a 200 day moving average of $164.56.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $305.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $300.81 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 130.11% and a negative net margin of 144.44%.Insmed's quarterly revenue was up 229.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.42) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Insmed, Inc. will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Insmed

In related news, insider Michael Alexander Smith sold 19,638 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.98, for a total transaction of $2,964,945.24. Following the sale, the insider owned 51,871 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,831,483.58. The trade was a 27.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 10,699 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.97, for a total transaction of $1,540,335.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 301,185 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,361,604.45. The trade was a 3.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 161,193 shares of company stock valued at $25,462,012. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insmed

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Insmed during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Insmed by 404.9% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and serious diseases, with a particular emphasis on difficult-to-treat pulmonary infections. Headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, the company concentrates its research and development efforts on targeted drug delivery technologies and novel formulations intended to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have limited treatment options.

The company's principal marketed product is ARIKAYCE (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), an inhaled liposomal formulation of the antibiotic amikacin that is approved by the U.S.

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