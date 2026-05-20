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Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Given Consensus Rating of "Reduce" by Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
May 20, 2026
Insperity logo with Business Services background
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Key Points

  • Insperity carries a consensus analyst rating of “Reduce”, with two sell ratings, two hold ratings, and one buy rating among the five firms covering the stock. The average 12-month price target is $46.00.
  • CEO Paul J. Sarvadi recently bought 100,000 shares at an average price of $28.73, and insiders purchased 314,437 shares worth about $7.8 million over the last quarter. Insiders now own 5.77% of the company.
  • Insperity recently reported quarterly earnings of $1.31 per share, beating estimates, while revenue rose 1.7% year over year to $1.90 billion. The company also provided FY 2026 EPS guidance of 1.600-2.600.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of "Reduce" by the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NSP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Insperity from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research upgraded Insperity from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Roth Mkm set a $54.00 target price on Insperity in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Insperity from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Insperity

Insider Transactions at Insperity

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.73 per share, for a total transaction of $2,873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 699,670 shares in the company, valued at $20,101,519.10. This trade represents a 16.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James D. Allison acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.45 per share, with a total value of $204,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 94,272 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,927,862.40. This trade represents a 11.87% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 314,437 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,246. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Insperity

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Insperity by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,051,372 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $156,869,000 after purchasing an additional 274,198 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its position in Insperity by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,745,035 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $106,288,000 after purchasing an additional 542,709 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Insperity by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,596,769 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $61,827,000 after purchasing an additional 106,079 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Insperity by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,582,949 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $61,292,000 after purchasing an additional 182,863 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Insperity by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,471,160 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $56,963,000 after purchasing an additional 859,326 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insperity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSP opened at $31.59 on Wednesday. Insperity has a twelve month low of $18.57 and a twelve month high of $71.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -47.15 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.09 and a 200-day moving average of $33.20.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. Insperity had a negative return on equity of 28.26% and a negative net margin of 0.37%.The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Insperity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.600-2.600 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.020-0.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Insperity will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Insperity

(Get Free Report)

Insperity, Inc is a leading provider of human resources and business performance solutions designed to help small and midsize businesses operate more efficiently. Headquartered in Kingwood, Texas, the company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services that span workforce management, payroll administration, employee benefits, risk management, and talent development. By leveraging its proprietary technology platform and team of HR experts, Insperity enables clients to focus on core business objectives while outsourcing complex administrative functions.

The company's flagship offering is its Professional Employer Organization (PEO) service, which allows clients to outsource critical HR tasks such as payroll processing, workers' compensation administration, and compliance with employment regulations.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Insperity (NYSE:NSP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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