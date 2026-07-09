Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Reduce" by Brokerages

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Reduce" from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NSP. Zacks Research downgraded Insperity from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Insperity from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Roth Capital set a $54.00 price target on shares of Insperity in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Insperity from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Wednesday, June 24th.

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Read Our Latest Report on NSP

Insperity Price Performance

Shares of Insperity stock opened at $43.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. Insperity has a twelve month low of $18.57 and a twelve month high of $61.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -65.53 and a beta of 0.55.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. Insperity had a negative return on equity of 28.26% and a negative net margin of 0.37%.The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Insperity's quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Insperity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.600-2.600 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.020-0.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Insperity will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Insperity's dividend payout ratio is -358.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi acquired 233,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.05 per share, for a total transaction of $7,933,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,105,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,656,303.60. This represents a 26.69% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insperity

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSP. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the first quarter worth approximately $39,608,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Insperity by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,471,160 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $56,963,000 after purchasing an additional 859,326 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Insperity by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,137,255 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $44,035,000 after purchasing an additional 615,100 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its stake in Insperity by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,745,035 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $106,288,000 after purchasing an additional 542,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the first quarter worth $12,890,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company's stock.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc is a leading provider of human resources and business performance solutions designed to help small and midsize businesses operate more efficiently. Headquartered in Kingwood, Texas, the company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services that span workforce management, payroll administration, employee benefits, risk management, and talent development. By leveraging its proprietary technology platform and team of HR experts, Insperity enables clients to focus on core business objectives while outsourcing complex administrative functions.

The company's flagship offering is its Professional Employer Organization (PEO) service, which allows clients to outsource critical HR tasks such as payroll processing, workers' compensation administration, and compliance with employment regulations.

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