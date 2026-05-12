Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Reaches New 12-Month High - Still a Buy?

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $132.75 and last traded at $129.44, with a volume of 178802355 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $124.92.

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Key Headlines Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTC. KGI Securities lowered shares of Intel from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Intel from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group set a $51.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $75.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INTC

Intel Trading Up 3.6%

The firm's 50-day moving average price is $61.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $650.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.77 and a beta of 2.18.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. Intel's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Intel by 1.7% during the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC grew its stake in Intel by 0.9% during the first quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 14,525 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 15.9% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 924 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 0.7% during the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,107 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 21.5% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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