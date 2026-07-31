Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 1% - Here's What Happened

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report)'s share price was down 1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $90.13 and last traded at $90.20. Approximately 104,698,887 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 121,246,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.13.

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Key Headlines Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strength in Microsoft’s cloud results and continued optimism about AI infrastructure spending improved sentiment across chip stocks, helping Intel recover alongside AMD and other semiconductor names. AMD and Intel stocks rebound on AI spending optimism

Strength in Microsoft’s cloud results and continued optimism about AI infrastructure spending improved sentiment across chip stocks, helping Intel recover alongside AMD and other semiconductor names. Positive Sentiment: Intel’s second-quarter results exceeded expectations, with earnings per share of $0.42 versus a $0.21 consensus estimate and revenue of $16.13 billion versus $14.43 billion expected. Revenue increased about 25% year over year, supporting the turnaround narrative. Intel posts strongest revenue growth in 15 years

Intel’s second-quarter results exceeded expectations, with earnings per share of $0.42 versus a $0.21 consensus estimate and revenue of $16.13 billion versus $14.43 billion expected. Revenue increased about 25% year over year, supporting the turnaround narrative. Positive Sentiment: Jim Cramer argued that forced selling by the struggling Situational Awareness AI fund contributed to Intel’s unusually heavy post-earnings decline and said the stock could be worth $110, encouraging dip-buying. This is supportive sentiment but reflects commentary rather than a company announcement. Jim Cramer comments on Intel’s valuation

Jim Cramer argued that forced selling by the struggling Situational Awareness AI fund contributed to Intel’s unusually heavy post-earnings decline and said the stock could be worth $110, encouraging dip-buying. This is supportive sentiment but reflects commentary rather than a company announcement. Neutral Sentiment: Technical analysts identify support near $91.50 and resistance around $98–$102. A move through resistance could reinforce momentum, while failure there may keep the stock range-bound. Intel stock approaches key resistance

Technical analysts identify support near $91.50 and resistance around $98–$102. A move through resistance could reinforce momentum, while failure there may keep the stock range-bound. Negative Sentiment: TSMC is reportedly developing EMIB-like advanced packaging technology, potentially challenging one of Intel’s differentiated AI and foundry advantages. The threat is significant because packaging is becoming an important bottleneck for high-performance AI systems. TSMC reportedly develops Intel-like packaging technology

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp set a $125.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Monday. TD Cowen increased their price target on Intel from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, KGI Securities lowered Intel from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $107.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Intel

Intel Trading Down 1.0%

The company has a market capitalization of $455.22 billion, a PE ratio of -42.77 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company's fifty day moving average is $113.73 and its 200-day moving average is $79.62.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 19.79%.Intel's revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Intel has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.380 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,233,159,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Intel by 285.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,619,928 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $982,279,000 after buying an additional 19,722,010 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Intel by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 104,060,268 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $3,839,833,000 after acquiring an additional 17,557,147 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $14,926,873,000 after acquiring an additional 13,692,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Intel by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,249,269 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $2,407,698,000 after acquiring an additional 11,056,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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