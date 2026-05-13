Intuit (INTU) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 20th. Analysts expect Intuit to post earnings of $12.48 per share and revenue of $8.5392 billion for the quarter. Intuit has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.450-12.510 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 20, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.47. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 21.57%.The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.32 earnings per share. Intuit's quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Intuit to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $20 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Intuit Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $387.74 on Wednesday. Intuit has a 12-month low of $342.11 and a 12-month high of $813.70. The stock has a market cap of $107.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $416.59 and a 200-day moving average of $526.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Intuit's payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.40, for a total value of $146,653.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 13,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,621.20. The trade was a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Intuit by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,882,779 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $8,797,779,000 after buying an additional 158,456 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Intuit by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,100,857 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $3,378,912,000 after purchasing an additional 60,910 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Intuit by 4.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,450,001 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,356,040,000 after purchasing an additional 158,843 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,008,432 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,330,426,000 after purchasing an additional 47,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unisphere Establishment raised its position in Intuit by 13.3% during the third quarter. Unisphere Establishment now owns 1,700,000 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,160,947,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Intuit from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $463.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Intuit from $800.00 to $500.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Intuit from $633.00 to $576.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Intuit from $720.00 to $519.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Intuit from $819.00 to $720.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $634.26.

View Our Latest Research Report on INTU

Trending Headlines about Intuit

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen reiterated a Buy rating on Intuit and still sees substantial upside, even after trimming its price target to $576 from $633 . The firm cited attractive valuation and expected outperformance. Article Title

TD Cowen reiterated a rating on Intuit and still sees substantial upside, even after trimming its price target to from . The firm cited attractive valuation and expected outperformance. Positive Sentiment: Seeking Alpha published a bullish take arguing that Intuit’s recent weakness could be a long-term buying opportunity, supporting sentiment around the stock’s AI and software platform strategy. Article Title

Seeking Alpha published a bullish take arguing that Intuit’s recent weakness could be a long-term buying opportunity, supporting sentiment around the stock’s AI and software platform strategy. Positive Sentiment: Intuit’s new QuickBooks Workforce launch could strengthen its platform by bundling payroll, hiring, time tracking, benefits, and compliance into one AI-powered product, potentially deepening customer reliance and expanding monetization. Article Title

Intuit’s new launch could strengthen its platform by bundling payroll, hiring, time tracking, benefits, and compliance into one AI-powered product, potentially deepening customer reliance and expanding monetization. Neutral Sentiment: Vapi’s $50 million funding round highlighted that Intuit is among the companies using its voice AI platform, but the news was broader sector coverage and did not directly change Intuit’s fundamentals. Article Title

Vapi’s $50 million funding round highlighted that Intuit is among the companies using its voice AI platform, but the news was broader sector coverage and did not directly change Intuit’s fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Separate market coverage noted Intuit dipped more than the broader market , reflecting ongoing investor caution even as analysts remain constructive. Article Title

Separate market coverage noted Intuit , reflecting ongoing investor caution even as analysts remain constructive. Negative Sentiment: TD Cowen lowered its price target from $633 to $576, which can signal moderating expectations despite keeping a bullish rating. Article Title

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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