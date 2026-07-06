Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $573.4167.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $651.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. HSBC cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $653.00 to $604.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $625.00 to $550.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th.

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Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.14, for a total transaction of $169,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,720 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,426,080.80. This represents a 6.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Iman Jeddi sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.55, for a total value of $2,365,593.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 6,463 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,718,014.65. This trade represents a 46.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 7,169 shares of company stock worth $3,059,135 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,701,591 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $8,892,753,000 after purchasing an additional 162,264 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,856,018 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $4,449,491,000 after purchasing an additional 127,526 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,856,987,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,128,735 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $2,338,350,000 after buying an additional 611,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,616,973 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $1,667,388,000 after buying an additional 116,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Intuitive Surgical

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $426.01 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $396.68 and a 1 year high of $603.88. The company has a market capitalization of $150.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.64, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.46. The company's fifty day moving average is $427.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $479.06.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.42. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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