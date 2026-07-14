Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after TD Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $585.00 to $520.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock. Intuitive Surgical traded as low as $387.22 and last traded at $391.7270, with a volume of 564965 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $407.12.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ISRG. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $558.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $650.00 to $580.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $566.27.

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Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Iman Jeddi sold 5,625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.55, for a total value of $2,365,593.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 6,463 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,718,014.65. The trade was a 46.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Gary Loeb sold 400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.14, for a total value of $169,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,720 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,426,080.80. This trade represents a 6.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,169 shares of company stock worth $3,059,135. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Intuitive Surgical

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Surgical

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 973 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $421.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $472.71. The company has a market capitalization of $138.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.46.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.42. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 28.15%.The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical's revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

Further Reading

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