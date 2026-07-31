Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO - Get Free Report) TSE: ELD saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 4,073 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 144% compared to the typical volume of 1,670 put options.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,896 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,135 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in Eldorado Gold by 0.9% during the third quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 63,081 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eldorado Gold by 8.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,216 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eldorado Gold News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Eldorado Gold this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly EPS beat expectations: Eldorado reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.54, above the $0.52 consensus estimate. The company also reported a 28.62% net margin and 11.60% return on equity. Eldorado Gold quarterly earnings

Eldorado reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.54, above the $0.52 consensus estimate. The company also reported a 28.62% net margin and 11.60% return on equity. Positive Sentiment: Skouries remains on track: Eldorado said its Skouries project is progressing toward a third-quarter 2026 start, a potential catalyst for future production and cash flow. Eldorado Gold Q2 results and Skouries update

Eldorado said its Skouries project is progressing toward a third-quarter 2026 start, a potential catalyst for future production and cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Share repurchase authorization renewed: The Toronto Stock Exchange approved renewal of Eldorado’s normal-course issuer bid, potentially providing support for the stock and signaling management’s confidence in its valuation. Eldorado Gold issuer bid renewal

The Toronto Stock Exchange approved renewal of Eldorado’s normal-course issuer bid, potentially providing support for the stock and signaling management’s confidence in its valuation. Positive Sentiment: Mine technology gains: At Eldorado’s Tüprag operation in Turkey, Exyn’s autonomous mapping system reportedly cut survey times from about 40 minutes to five minutes, expanded coverage and helped identify additional recoverable ore. Tüprag autonomous surveying results

At Eldorado’s Tüprag operation in Turkey, Exyn’s autonomous mapping system reportedly cut survey times from about 40 minutes to five minutes, expanded coverage and helped identify additional recoverable ore. Neutral Sentiment: Leadership transition: Chair Steven Reid has left the board, while CEO George Burns is scheduled to retire on September 30, 2026. Planned succession may limit disruption, but investors could remain cautious during the transition. Board leadership transition

Chair Steven Reid has left the board, while CEO George Burns is scheduled to retire on September 30, 2026. Planned succession may limit disruption, but investors could remain cautious during the transition. Negative Sentiment: Revenue missed forecasts: Quarterly revenue was $487.5 million versus analyst expectations of $529.92 million, offsetting the modest EPS beat and raising questions about production, pricing or sales volumes.

Quarterly revenue was $487.5 million versus analyst expectations of $529.92 million, offsetting the modest EPS beat and raising questions about production, pricing or sales volumes. Negative Sentiment: Bearish signals intensified: Traders purchased 4,073 put options, 144% above average daily volume, suggesting increased demand for downside protection or bearish speculation.

Traders purchased 4,073 put options, 144% above average daily volume, suggesting increased demand for downside protection or bearish speculation. Negative Sentiment: Zacks downgrade: Zacks Research lowered Eldorado from “hold” to “strong sell,” adding to selling pressure and weakening near-term sentiment. Zacks downgrade report

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EGO. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Eldorado Gold from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $41.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Stock Performance

Eldorado Gold stock traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.69. 4,190,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,852,718. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $31.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.85. Eldorado Gold has a twelve month low of $20.39 and a twelve month high of $51.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO - Get Free Report) TSE: ELD last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 28.62% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $487.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $529.92 million. Equities analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eldorado Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Eldorado Gold's dividend payout ratio is 10.68%.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation is a Canada‐based gold producer engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of mineral properties. The company's core focus is on gold, silver and select base metals, with an emphasis on advancing projects through feasibility and into production. Eldorado Gold maintains a diversified portfolio of both producing mines and advanced‐stage development projects.

Operationally, Eldorado Gold manages multiple gold mining operations across Turkey, Canada and Greece.

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