Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA - Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 27,659 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 168% compared to the typical volume of 10,336 put options.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In related news, EVP Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 106,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $3,633,798.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 65,621 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,237,676.10. This trade represents a 61.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Daniell sold 30,000 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $1,062,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 55,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,727. The trade was a 34.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 444,673 shares of company stock worth $15,582,369 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 547.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 893 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 941 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 567.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. 54.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Teva Pharmaceutical Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Teva’s second-quarter revenue of $4.14 billion exceeded analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Management raised its 2026 revenue guidance to $16.5 billion–$16.9 billion, with innovative medicines helping offset weaker generics sales. Teva Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates, 2026 Revenue View Raised, Stock Rises

Teva’s second-quarter revenue of $4.14 billion exceeded analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Management raised its 2026 revenue guidance to $16.5 billion–$16.9 billion, with innovative medicines helping offset weaker generics sales. Positive Sentiment: UZEDY sales reached a record $77 million in the quarter, up 43% year over year. Teva raised its 2026 UZEDY revenue outlook to $270 million–$290 million from $250 million–$280 million, reinforcing the company’s branded-drug growth strategy. UZEDY Record Q2 Net Sales and Raised Outlook

UZEDY sales reached a record $77 million in the quarter, up 43% year over year. Teva raised its 2026 UZEDY revenue outlook to $270 million–$290 million from $250 million–$280 million, reinforcing the company’s branded-drug growth strategy. Positive Sentiment: Teva said its three key innovative brands grew 43% year over year in local-currency terms to more than $1 billion in quarterly revenue. The company raised its 2026 outlook for AUSTEDO, AJOVY and UZEDY, supporting optimism about its pivot toward higher-growth branded medicines. Teva Delivers Strong Q2 Results and Raises Outlook

Teva said its three key innovative brands grew 43% year over year in local-currency terms to more than $1 billion in quarterly revenue. The company raised its 2026 outlook for AUSTEDO, AJOVY and UZEDY, supporting optimism about its pivot toward higher-growth branded medicines. Positive Sentiment: Analyst confidence also provided support, with Piper Sandler forecasting substantial potential appreciation for TEVA shares. Teva’s pipeline and regulatory progress on additional long-acting treatments may strengthen its longer-term growth case. Piper Sandler Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation

Analyst confidence also provided support, with Piper Sandler forecasting substantial potential appreciation for TEVA shares. Teva’s pipeline and regulatory progress on additional long-acting treatments may strengthen its longer-term growth case. Neutral Sentiment: Trading activity was unusually bullish on Wednesday, when investors acquired 23,688 call options, but turned more defensive on Thursday as 27,659 put options changed hands—168% above typical put volume. The activity signals elevated expectations and hedging, but does not establish a clear direction.

Trading activity was unusually bullish on Wednesday, when investors acquired 23,688 call options, but turned more defensive on Thursday as 27,659 put options changed hands—168% above typical put volume. The activity signals elevated expectations and hedging, but does not establish a clear direction. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter EPS was $0.02, below the $0.08 consensus and sharply below the prior-year result, as Emalex acquisition costs, impairment charges and other expenses weighed on profitability. Teva’s 2026 EPS guidance of $1.91–$2.11 also trails the $2.17 consensus estimate. Teva Quarterly Earnings Report

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $42.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on TEVA

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of TEVA stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.45. The company's stock had a trading volume of 8,765,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,324,332. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.86. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $14.99 and a one year high of $37.35. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $33.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 43.53% and a net margin of 9.01%.The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. NYSE: TEVA is an Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company and one of the world's largest manufacturers of generic medicines. The company's core activities include the development, production and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals alongside a portfolio of specialty branded medicines. Teva supplies finished dosage forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to markets around the globe and operates manufacturing and research facilities in multiple countries.

Teva's product range covers oral solids, injectables, inhalation products and other dosage forms across therapeutic areas such as central nervous system disorders, respiratory, oncology, pain and infectious disease.

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