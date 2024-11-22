Traders Purchase Large Volume of Super Micro Computer Call Options (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 566,371 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 33% compared to the typical daily volume of 425,429 call options.

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 11.6 %

Super Micro Computer stock traded up $3.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.15. The stock had a trading volume of 159,214,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,412,156. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $38.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.96. Super Micro Computer has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $122.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 400.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 30 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the second quarter worth $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 141.2% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 41 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 126.1% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 52 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on SMCI. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $67.50 to $28.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a "neutral" rating to an "underweight" rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $438.00 to $42.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a "buy" rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $66.89.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

