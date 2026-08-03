Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on MasTec (NYSE:MTZ)

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 2,355 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 58% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,492 call options.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MTZ shares. Morgan Stanley set a $369.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on MasTec from $498.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Truist Financial restated a "buy" rating and set a $428.00 price objective (down from $550.00) on shares of MasTec in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $493.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $440.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTZ

MasTec Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of MTZ traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $261.40. The company had a trading volume of 217,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,870. MasTec has a 1-year low of $167.66 and a 1-year high of $441.43. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $365.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.95. The stock has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 41.72 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 3.07%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. MasTec has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.980-2.980 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 9.300-9.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MasTec will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at MasTec

In other MasTec news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 6,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total transaction of $2,412,605.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,816 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,014,574.72. This trade represents a 37.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MasTec

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $974,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the second quarter worth $354,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in MasTec by 5.4% in the second quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 874 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in MasTec in the second quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, PensionDanmark Pensionsforsikringsaktieselskab boosted its stake in MasTec by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. PensionDanmark Pensionsforsikringsaktieselskab now owns 13,229 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company's stock.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

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