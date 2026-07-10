Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH) Upgraded by Compass Point to Hold Rating

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Compass Point to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

INVH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Home from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Invitation Home to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Invitation Home from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James Financial raised Invitation Home from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Invitation Home from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $32.26.

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Invitation Home Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $29.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.84. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $29.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.39. Invitation Home has a 1-year low of $24.25 and a 1-year high of $32.67.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.91 million. Invitation Home had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business's revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Invitation Home has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.980 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Invitation Home will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invitation Home

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. purchased a new stake in Invitation Home in the 4th quarter worth about $2,740,000. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Invitation Home by 189.8% during the third quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 138,276 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 90,554 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its holdings in Invitation Home by 570.5% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 130,998 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 111,461 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in Invitation Home by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,413,502 shares of the company's stock worth $67,071,000 after purchasing an additional 74,029 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Invitation Home by 535.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,204,463 shares of the company's stock worth $33,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,984 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invitation Home Company Profile

Invitation Homes NYSE: INVH is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, operation and leasing of single-family rental homes across the United States. The company focuses on acquiring suburban and urban-adjacent single-family residences and managing them as rental properties for households seeking professionally managed, long-term housing alternatives to traditional homeownership or multifamily rentals.

Operationally, Invitation Homes is involved in the full lifecycle of the single-family rental business: sourcing and acquiring homes, performing renovations and ongoing maintenance, marketing and leasing properties, and providing property management and resident services.

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