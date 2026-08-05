Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.870-5.930 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.9 billion-$8.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.9 billion. Iron Mountain also updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 1.470-1.470 EPS.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Iron Mountain from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Truist Financial set a $140.00 price target on Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research raised Iron Mountain from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $134.33.

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Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Iron Mountain stock opened at $128.29 on Wednesday. Iron Mountain has a fifty-two week low of $77.77 and a fifty-two week high of $134.68. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $125.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.40. The stock has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a PE ratio of 140.98 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 6,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.91, for a total value of $767,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 119,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,286,140.37. This trade represents a 4.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 1,892 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.97, for a total transaction of $244,011.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 40,196 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,184,078.12. This represents a 4.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 137,260 shares of company stock worth $17,361,672 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iron Mountain

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 14.5% in the third quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,690 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company's stock.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated is a global information management company that helps organizations protect, store, and manage their physical and digital information. The firm provides a range of services including secure records storage, document imaging and digitization, secure shredding and destruction, and information governance solutions designed to support regulatory compliance and business continuity. Iron Mountain also offers specialized secure storage environments and logistics for sensitive assets such as art, medical records, and legal archives.

Beyond traditional records management, Iron Mountain has expanded into technology-driven services to support customers' digital transformation.

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