Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Issues Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM - Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.470-1.470 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.0 billion-$2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.0 billion. Iron Mountain also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 5.870-5.930 EPS.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Truist Financial set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $134.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of IRM stock opened at $128.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion, a PE ratio of 140.98 and a beta of 1.20. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $125.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.40. Iron Mountain has a one year low of $77.77 and a one year high of $134.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 38,474 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.83, for a total value of $4,725,761.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 38,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,725,761.42. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $94,208.65. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,135 shares in the company, valued at $141,250.75. The trade was a 40.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 137,260 shares of company stock valued at $17,361,672 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iron Mountain

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Iron Mountain by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,131,787 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,759,494,000 after buying an additional 322,144 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 18.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,066,516 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $516,481,000 after purchasing an additional 776,933 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,429,359 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $367,418,000 after purchasing an additional 81,320 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Iron Mountain by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,152,569 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $344,456,000 after purchasing an additional 121,003 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,880,275 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $321,869,000 after buying an additional 206,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company's stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated is a global information management company that helps organizations protect, store, and manage their physical and digital information. The firm provides a range of services including secure records storage, document imaging and digitization, secure shredding and destruction, and information governance solutions designed to support regulatory compliance and business continuity. Iron Mountain also offers specialized secure storage environments and logistics for sensitive assets such as art, medical records, and legal archives.

Beyond traditional records management, Iron Mountain has expanded into technology-driven services to support customers' digital transformation.

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