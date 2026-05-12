Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) SVP Sells $10,117.16 in Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI - Get Free Report) SVP Laurie Ann Pulatie-Hahn sold 124 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total transaction of $10,117.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 32,650 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,663,913.50. This represents a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Laurie Ann Pulatie-Hahn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 20th, Laurie Ann Pulatie-Hahn sold 729 shares of Itron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $73,023.93.

On Thursday, February 19th, Laurie Ann Pulatie-Hahn sold 3,755 shares of Itron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.54, for a total transaction of $373,772.70.

On Wednesday, February 11th, Laurie Ann Pulatie-Hahn sold 142 shares of Itron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.26, for a total transaction of $14,946.92.

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Itron Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of ITRI stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.15. 435,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.35. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $90.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.23. Itron, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.53 and a twelve month high of $142.00.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $586.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $572.04 million. Itron had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Itron has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.350 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Itron

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITRI. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Itron by 127.3% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,588,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $197,153,000 after purchasing an additional 890,040 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Itron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,990,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Itron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,843,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Itron by 269.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 506,867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $47,068,000 after purchasing an additional 369,617 shares during the period. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Itron by 1,552.7% in the second quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 300,787 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $39,593,000 after purchasing an additional 282,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Itron from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $128.00 target price on shares of Itron and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Itron from $133.00 to $113.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Friday, March 6th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Itron in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Itron has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $131.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ITRI

About Itron

Itron, Inc NASDAQ: ITRI is a global technology company that develops innovative solutions to measure, manage and analyze the use of energy and water. Its comprehensive portfolio includes smart meters, data collection devices, communication networks and advanced software applications designed to optimize utility operations and foster sustainable resource management. The company's offerings enable utilities and cities to accurately monitor consumption patterns, streamline billing processes and improve grid reliability.

Itron's product lineup spans a range of hardware and software solutions, from residential and commercial smart meters to meter data management systems (MDMS), networked communication platforms and analytics tools.

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