Jade Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBIO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Jade Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBIO - Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.5714.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JBIO. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Jade Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Jade Biosciences from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Jade Biosciences from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler set a $55.00 target price on shares of Jade Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Jade Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 1st.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBIO. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Jade Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Jade Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Jade Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Jade Biosciences by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,850 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Jade Biosciences by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company's stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 22,527 shares during the period.

Jade Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JBIO opened at $21.70 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $19.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.42. Jade Biosciences has a 52 week low of $6.67 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.49.

Jade Biosciences (NASDAQ:JBIO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jade Biosciences will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jade Biosciences Company Profile

Jade Biosciences, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for inflammatory skin diseases and chronic itch. Leveraging a small‐molecule platform, the company seeks to address significant unmet needs in dermatology by targeting key pathways involved in pruritus and skin inflammation. Its research efforts are centered on identifying and advancing molecules that can modulate receptor activity in the skin, with a goal of improving safety and efficacy compared to existing treatments.

The company’s lead programs are built around proprietary compounds designed to penetrate the epidermal barrier and selectively inhibit molecular drivers of itch and inflammation.

Further Reading

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