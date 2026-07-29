Jefferies Financial Group Raises CocaCola (NYSE:KO) Price Target to $104.00

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group's target price suggests a potential upside of 17.59% from the company's current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KO. HSBC cut CocaCola from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on CocaCola from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $92.25.

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CocaCola Price Performance

Shares of CocaCola stock opened at $88.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. CocaCola has a 52-week low of $65.35 and a 52-week high of $90.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.62 and a 200-day moving average of $78.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.34.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.17 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The firm's revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.270-3.300 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CocaCola will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total value of $7,946,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 181,384 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,412,772.64. This trade represents a 35.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Chairman James Quincey sold 436,296 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $34,960,398.48. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 122,833 shares in the company, valued at $9,842,608.29. The trade was a 78.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 899,905 shares of company stock worth $71,832,315. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in CocaCola in the 4th quarter worth about $3,865,807,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of CocaCola by 867.2% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 14,432,190 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,008,954,000 after buying an additional 12,939,959 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in CocaCola by 1,206.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,641,007 shares of the company's stock valued at $743,913,000 after acquiring an additional 9,826,768 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,182,323 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,809,146,000 after purchasing an additional 9,078,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,573,527 shares of the company's stock worth $879,015,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company's stock.

More CocaCola News

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations: Coca-Cola reported adjusted earnings of $0.97 per share, above the $0.93 analyst consensus, while revenue reached approximately $13.37 billion versus estimates of $13.17 billion. Revenue increased about 6% year over year, and earnings rose from $0.87 per share in the prior-year quarter. Coca-Cola Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results and Raises Full Year Guidance

Coca-Cola reported adjusted earnings of $0.97 per share, above the $0.93 analyst consensus, while revenue reached approximately $13.37 billion versus estimates of $13.17 billion. Revenue increased about 6% year over year, and earnings rose from $0.87 per share in the prior-year quarter. Positive Sentiment: Demand and volumes were strong: Global unit-case volume rose 5%, reportedly Coca-Cola’s best quarterly volume growth in 17 years. Growth was helped by demand for zero-sugar beverages and fairlife, higher concentrate sales, pricing and favorable product mix. The company said it gained value share despite a challenging consumer environment. Coca-Cola hails World Cup hydration breaks as it lifts annual forecasts

Global unit-case volume rose 5%, reportedly Coca-Cola’s best quarterly volume growth in 17 years. Growth was helped by demand for zero-sugar beverages and fairlife, higher concentrate sales, pricing and favorable product mix. The company said it gained value share despite a challenging consumer environment. Positive Sentiment: Guidance was raised: Management now expects approximately 5% 2026 organic revenue growth, up from prior guidance of 4% to 5%, and comparable EPS growth of 9% to 10%, versus the previous 8% to 9% range. The company maintained full-year EPS guidance of roughly $3.27 to $3.30. Coca-Cola Lifts 2026 Earnings Outlook as Second-Quarter Results Top Views

Management now expects approximately 5% 2026 organic revenue growth, up from prior guidance of 4% to 5%, and comparable EPS growth of 9% to 10%, versus the previous 8% to 9% range. The company maintained full-year EPS guidance of roughly $3.27 to $3.30. Positive Sentiment: World Cup exposure boosted optimism: Coca-Cola’s sponsorship and hydration-related marketing during the FIFA World Cup helped drive product visibility, consumption occasions and volume growth, reinforcing expectations for continued brand strength. FIFA World Cup Delivers Coca-Cola's Best Quarterly Volume Growth in 17 Years

Coca-Cola’s sponsorship and hydration-related marketing during the FIFA World Cup helped drive product visibility, consumption occasions and volume growth, reinforcing expectations for continued brand strength. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation and expectations are elevated: KO is trading near its one-year high, with a price-to-earnings ratio near 28. The strong results may support the premium, but the valuation leaves less room for execution misses or weaker consumer spending ahead.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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