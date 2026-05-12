Jeffrey Ritenour Sells 70,029 Shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Stock

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN - Get Free Report) EVP Jeffrey Ritenour sold 70,029 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $3,267,553.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 428,452 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,991,570.32. This trade represents a 14.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

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Devon Energy Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of DVN traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.80. 14,729,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,068,263. Devon Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $30.24 and a 12 month high of $52.71. The company has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.43. The company's fifty day moving average price is $47.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Corporation will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from Devon Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Devon Energy's payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Devon Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 115,780 shares of the energy company's stock worth $4,330,000 after buying an additional 57,555 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the second quarter worth about $403,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 58.8% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 28,251 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 10,464 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 148,882 shares of the energy company's stock worth $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 22,482 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 144,174 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $4,586,000 after buying an additional 8,127 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $42.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Devon Energy from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Devon Energy from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $55.59.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Devon Energy

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation NYSE: DVN is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The company focuses on the exploration, development, production and marketing of hydrocarbons, including crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas. Devon operates as an upstream energy company that acquires, evaluates and develops onshore resource plays using a combination of drilling, completion and production optimization techniques.

Core business activities include identifying and developing energy reserves, operating well programs and managing reservoir performance to generate production and cash flow.

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