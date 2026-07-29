Joby Aviation (JOBY) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Joby Aviation to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share and revenue of $30.1980 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.09. Joby Aviation had a negative net margin of 1,232.62% and a negative return on equity of 60.54%. The business had revenue of $24.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts expect Joby Aviation to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Joby Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of Joby Aviation stock opened at $7.28 on Wednesday. Joby Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 22.06 and a quick ratio of 22.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 2.71. The company's 50 day moving average price is $9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JOBY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $15.50 to $11.50 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Joby Aviation from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Joby Aviation from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Joby Aviation from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Joby Aviation presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $13.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Joby Aviation

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gregory Bowles sold 4,724 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $42,988.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 188,936 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,719,317.60. The trade was a 2.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Eric Allison sold 27,932 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total value of $210,327.96. Following the sale, the insider owned 710,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,349,281.88. The trade was a 3.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,125,580 shares of company stock worth $12,172,117. 20.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,228 shares of the company's stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,663 shares of the company's stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the company's stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 67,507 shares of the company's stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. 52.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation Inc is an aerospace company focused on developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for urban air mobility. The company's core mission is to provide zero-emission aerial ridesharing services, combining the speed of helicopters with the cost efficiency and environmental benefits of electric propulsion. Joby's eVTOL design emphasizes low noise profiles and high reliability, positioning the company to address congestion challenges in major metropolitan areas.

The company's flagship aircraft is designed to carry a pilot and up to four passengers, offering point-to-point travel at speeds competitive with ground transportation.

Further Reading

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