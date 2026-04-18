John Marshall Bancorp (NASDAQ:JMSB) Upgraded to "Hold" at Zacks Research

John Marshall Bancorp (NASDAQ:JMSB - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research to a "hold" rating in a report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on John Marshall Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. They set a "strong-buy" rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of John Marshall Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $23.00.

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John Marshall Bancorp Price Performance

JMSB stock opened at $21.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $298.84 million, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.63. John Marshall Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $21.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

John Marshall Bancorp (NASDAQ:JMSB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 million. John Marshall Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 18.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in John Marshall Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $414,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in John Marshall Bancorp by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,350 shares of the company's stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 7,493 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in John Marshall Bancorp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,519 shares of the company's stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC raised its position in John Marshall Bancorp by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 111,874 shares of the company's stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in John Marshall Bancorp by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,311 shares of the company's stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.09% of the company's stock.

John Marshall Bancorp Company Profile

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for John Marshall Bank. The Bank is headquartered in Reston, Virginia with eight full-service branches located in Alexandria, Arlington, Loudoun, Prince William, Reston, and Tysons, Virginia, as well as Rockville, Maryland, and Washington, DC The Bank is dedicated to providing exceptional value, personalized service and convenience to local businesses and professionals in the Washington, DC Metropolitan area.

Recommended Stories Five stocks we like better than John Marshall Bancorp The Bank offers a comprehensive line of sophisticated banking products and services that rival those of the largest banks along with experienced staff to help achieve customers’ financial goals. This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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