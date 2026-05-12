Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) VP Lei Zhang Schlitz Sells 88,809 Shares

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $12,521,180.91. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 57,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,044,748.41. This represents a 60.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

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Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.1%

Johnson Controls International stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $141.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,114,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,574,111. The stock has a market cap of $86.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.37. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $95.31 and a 52 week high of $147.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.63.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company's revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Johnson Controls International has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.280-1.280 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.850-4.850 EPS. Analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Johnson Controls International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JCI. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Evercore began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $147.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Johnson Controls International

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at about $927,739,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 368.5% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,796,942 shares of the company's stock valued at $747,324,000 after acquiring an additional 5,346,130 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,575,414 shares of the company's stock valued at $483,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675,157 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 1,545.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,134,324 shares of the company's stock valued at $232,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,643 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,003,486 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,916,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,220 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

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