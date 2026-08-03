Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Given New $282.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $272.00 to $282.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.22% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on JNJ. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Argus set a $300.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Johnson Rice restated a "buy" rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday. Finally, HSBC set a $290.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $266.83.

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Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $251.29 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $166.64 and a 1 year high of $274.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $245.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.51. The company has a market capitalization of $605.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.24.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $25.06 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 21.48%.Johnson & Johnson's quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.600-11.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 23,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.27, for a total value of $5,792,778.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,779,963.81. This represents a 50.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $2,411,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 114,288 shares in the company, valued at $27,560,551.20. This trade represents a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blueline Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 147 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company's stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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