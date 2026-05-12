Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Up 1.4% - Time to Buy?

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report)'s stock price shot up 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $227.65 and last traded at $224.4420. 7,981,472 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 8,432,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $221.43.

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Johnson & Johnson News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: J&J is positioning Tremfya and the newly approved Icotyde as key drivers of its post-Stelara immunology strategy, helping offset the looming biosimilar pressure on Stelara and supporting future sales growth. Article Title

J&J is positioning and the newly approved as key drivers of its post-Stelara immunology strategy, helping offset the looming biosimilar pressure on Stelara and supporting future sales growth. Positive Sentiment: The company launched its Shockwave C2 Aero Coronary IVL Catheter globally, a fresh cardiovascular device rollout that could expand J&J’s medtech revenue and strengthen its position in calcium-modification procedures. Article Title

The company launched its globally, a fresh cardiovascular device rollout that could expand J&J’s medtech revenue and strengthen its position in calcium-modification procedures. Positive Sentiment: J&J is highlighting strong Phase 3 TREMFYA results across dosing regimens, including data in Crohn’s disease, which could improve confidence in the drug’s broader immunology opportunity. Article Title

J&J is highlighting across dosing regimens, including data in Crohn’s disease, which could improve confidence in the drug’s broader immunology opportunity. Positive Sentiment: New neuropsychiatry portfolio and pipeline data set for presentation at APA and ASCP adds to the market’s view that J&J has multiple near-term catalysts across therapeutic areas. Article Title

New set for presentation at APA and ASCP adds to the market’s view that J&J has multiple near-term catalysts across therapeutic areas. Neutral Sentiment: J&J will participate in the Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference, which is routine investor-relations news and not a direct business catalyst. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Loop Capital set a $220.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $252.48.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $540.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $236.67 and a 200-day moving average of $220.98.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.Johnson & Johnson's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 1,322 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.66, for a total value of $324,762.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,310.02. The trade was a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total value of $1,508,287.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,003 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,598,700.17. This represents a 21.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 30,142 shares of company stock valued at $7,360,528 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Johnson & Johnson

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marin Bay Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 32.1% during the first quarter. Marin Bay Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the company's stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 36.2% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 43,274 shares of the company's stock worth $10,578,000 after purchasing an additional 11,510 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.5% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the company's stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. CacheTech Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the first quarter. CacheTech Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the company's stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 94,326.4% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 150,138 shares of the company's stock worth $36,700,000 after purchasing an additional 149,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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