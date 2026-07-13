Johnson Service Group's (JSG) "Buy" Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 178 price target on the stock. Peel Hunt's price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.56% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and set a GBX 150 price objective on shares of Johnson Service Group in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 205 target price on shares of Johnson Service Group in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Service Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 177.67.

Get Johnson Service Group alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Report on Johnson Service Group

Johnson Service Group Price Performance

Shares of Johnson Service Group stock traded up GBX 0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 142.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,084,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,134,388. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 150.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 141.35. Johnson Service Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 123.80 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 172.10. The firm has a market cap of £531.48 million, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Johnson Service Group Company Profile

Johnson Service Group provides high quality textile rental and related services across a range of sectors throughout the UK. Our family of high quality businesses includes “Johnsons Workwear”, “Johnsons Hotel Linen”, “Johnsons Hotel, Restaurant & Catering Linen” and “Johnsons Restaurant & Catering Linen”, each of which provides a high-quality and reliable service combined with outstanding customer care. Across our entire family, our priorities are always clear and everything we do centres on the core values of Johnson Service Group – quality, reliability and service. A strategy to consistently create value for shareholders, deliver outstanding customer service and offer fulfilling careers to employees lies at the heart of our business.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Johnson Service Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Johnson Service Group wasn't on the list.

While Johnson Service Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here