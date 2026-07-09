Jonathan Vassil Sells 3,150 Shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST) Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST - Get Free Report) CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 3,150 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $94,594.50. Following the transaction, the executive owned 69,966 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,101,078.98. The trade was a 4.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Jonathan Vassil also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 2nd, Jonathan Vassil sold 6,647 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $191,765.95.

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Toast Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TOST traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.82. 12,146,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,091,427. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.52. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.34 and a beta of 1.74. Toast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $49.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Toast from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Toast in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Toast in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 target price on Toast in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Toast from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $37.59.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TOST

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toast

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Toast by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,157,955 shares of the company's stock worth $538,259,000 after purchasing an additional 157,394 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Toast by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,372,626 shares of the company's stock valued at $368,332,000 after buying an additional 653,487 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Toast by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,820,594 shares of the company's stock valued at $348,729,000 after buying an additional 282,282 shares during the period. XN LP lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. XN LP now owns 8,988,386 shares of the company's stock valued at $319,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,856 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Toast by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,675,056 shares of the company's stock valued at $307,214,000 after buying an additional 169,230 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Toast News

Here are the key news stories impacting Toast this week:

Positive Sentiment: Robert W. Baird raised Toast’s price target to $33, indicating continued analyst confidence in the company’s longer-term growth outlook. Article Title

Robert W. Baird raised Toast’s price target to $33, indicating continued analyst confidence in the company’s longer-term growth outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Toast continues to hold an average “Moderate Buy” analyst rating, which suggests Wall Street sentiment remains generally constructive despite recent volatility. Article Title

Toast continues to hold an average “Moderate Buy” analyst rating, which suggests Wall Street sentiment remains generally constructive despite recent volatility. Negative Sentiment: Zacks cut Toast from “strong-buy” to “hold,” a downgrade that may pressure the stock by implying less immediate upside. Article Title

Zacks cut Toast from “strong-buy” to “hold,” a downgrade that may pressure the stock by implying less immediate upside. Negative Sentiment: Several Toast executives and insiders sold shares, which can create mild overhang concerns even if the sales were routine or planned. Article Title

Several Toast executives and insiders sold shares, which can create mild overhang concerns even if the sales were routine or planned. Neutral Sentiment: A broader payment-sector article noted that Fiserv’s Clover business competes with Toast in merchant acquiring, but the discussion was mainly about industry structure rather than a direct catalyst for Toast itself. Article Title

About Toast

Toast, Inc NYSE: TOST is a technology company that builds a cloud-based platform for restaurants and other foodservice businesses. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, Toast offers integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems and a suite of software and hardware designed to streamline front-of-house and back-of-house operations. The company went public in 2021 and has positioned itself as a vertically integrated provider for the restaurant industry.

Toast's product portfolio includes touchscreen POS terminals and handheld order-and-pay devices, kitchen display systems, and peripherals tailored for high-volume foodservice environments.

See Also

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