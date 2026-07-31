JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target to $68.00

Terex (NYSE:TEX - Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the industrial products company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.56% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TEX. Raymond James Financial upgraded Terex from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Terex in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Terex from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Terex in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Terex presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $78.73.

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Terex Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of TEX traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.81. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,650,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,590. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.20 and a 200 day moving average of $63.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Terex has a 1 year low of $41.70 and a 1 year high of $74.69.

Terex (NYSE:TEX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 1.87%.Terex's revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Terex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-5.100 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Terex will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Terex

In other news, insider Joshua Gross sold 5,874 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total transaction of $361,427.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 48,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,996,880.18. The trade was a 10.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terex

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter valued at $6,939,000. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in Terex in the fourth quarter worth $934,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Terex during the first quarter worth $6,439,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Terex by 814.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 68,501 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,657,000 after buying an additional 61,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Terex by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,032 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 23,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company's stock.

Terex News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Terex this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations. Terex reported adjusted EPS of $1.37, ahead of the roughly $1.23–$1.25 consensus, while revenue reached $2.24 billion versus estimates of $2.14 billion. Sales rose 50.5% year over year, helped in part by the REV Group acquisition. Terex Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Terex reported adjusted EPS of $1.37, ahead of the roughly $1.23–$1.25 consensus, while revenue reached $2.24 billion versus estimates of $2.14 billion. Sales rose 50.5% year over year, helped in part by the REV Group acquisition. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its 2026 outlook. Terex now expects revenue of $7.9 billion to $8.2 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $960 million to $1.0 billion. The company also reported $2.0 billion of bookings, up 25.2% on a pro forma basis, and a $6.9 billion backlog, supporting visibility into future demand. Terex posts strong Q2 results, raises 2026 outlook

Terex now expects revenue of $7.9 billion to $8.2 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $960 million to $1.0 billion. The company also reported $2.0 billion of bookings, up 25.2% on a pro forma basis, and a $6.9 billion backlog, supporting visibility into future demand. Positive Sentiment: Truist became more bullish. The firm raised its price target from $92 to $96 and maintained a “Buy” rating, implying substantial potential upside based on the referenced trading level.

The firm raised its price target from $92 to $96 and maintained a “Buy” rating, implying substantial potential upside based on the referenced trading level. Positive Sentiment: REV Group integration expands Terex’s vehicle portfolio. Terex completed the previously announced REV Group acquisition, adding specialized vehicle offerings serving emergency services and other essential markets. Investors may view the transaction as a catalyst for broader sales and cross-selling opportunities. Terex Completes REV Group Acquisition, Enhancing Vehicle Portfolio

Terex completed the previously announced REV Group acquisition, adding specialized vehicle offerings serving emergency services and other essential markets. Investors may view the transaction as a catalyst for broader sales and cross-selling opportunities. Neutral Sentiment: Reported growth benefited from the acquisition. Pro forma sales increased 8.5%, a more moderate rate than the reported 50.5% increase, while the 90% book-to-bill ratio indicates shipments exceeded new orders during the quarter.

Pro forma sales increased 8.5%, a more moderate rate than the reported 50.5% increase, while the 90% book-to-bill ratio indicates shipments exceeded new orders during the quarter. Negative Sentiment: GAAP profitability declined year over year. Net income rose to $110 million, but GAAP EPS fell to $0.96 from $1.09, and adjusted EPS declined from $1.49. Continued integration costs or weaker margins could limit the upside from the stronger revenue outlook.

Net income rose to $110 million, but GAAP EPS fell to $0.96 from $1.09, and adjusted EPS declined from $1.49. Continued integration costs or weaker margins could limit the upside from the stronger revenue outlook. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling is a cautionary signal. Reported insider transactions showed six sales and no purchases over the past six months, though these trades do not necessarily indicate a change in management’s business outlook.

About Terex

Terex Corporation is a global manufacturer of lifting and material-handling plant and equipment, serving a range of industries that includes construction, infrastructure, energy, manufacturing and shipping logistics. Its product portfolio encompasses aerial work platforms, rough terrain and tower cranes, port and cargo handling equipment, material processing machinery and utility products. These offerings are marketed under well-known brands such as Genie®, Terex® AWP, Terex® Cranes, Demag®, and Powerscreen®, and are designed to meet diverse application requirements from building sites to industrial facilities and ports.

Headquartered in Westport, Connecticut, Terex traces its roots back to 1933 and has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion.

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