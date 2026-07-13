JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Price Target to $75.00

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB - Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $88.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the scientific and technical instruments company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price suggests a potential upside of 43.01% from the stock's current price.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Trimble from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Trimble from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Research downgraded Trimble from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Trimble from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $84.78.

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Trimble Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ:TRMB traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $52.44. 734,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,370,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.01. Trimble has a 52 week low of $47.92 and a 52 week high of $87.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.38. The company's 50-day moving average price is $54.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.34.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $939.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.60 million. Trimble had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Trimble has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.470-3.640 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trimble will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trimble

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $502,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,897 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $796,385.18. This trade represents a 38.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, VP Mark David Schwartz sold 16,725 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,120,742.25. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 19,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,952.68. This represents a 45.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trimble

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRMB. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,023 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 41.6% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 20,766 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 31.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 113,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $8,624,000 after purchasing an additional 27,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company's stock.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc NASDAQ: TRMB is a technology company that develops hardware, software and services to improve the productivity and connectivity of customers across the construction, agriculture, geospatial, transportation and logistics, and natural resources sectors. The company's offerings center on advanced positioning technologies — including GNSS/GPS receivers, inertial sensors and laser scanning — integrated with application-specific software and cloud services to enable precise measurement, modeling, machine control and workflow automation for field and office operations.

Trimble's product portfolio spans surveying and geospatial instruments (total stations, mobile mapping and terrestrial laser scanners), construction solutions (machine control systems, site positioning and estimating), agriculture systems (auto-steer, guidance and application-control platforms), and fleet and transportation telematics.

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