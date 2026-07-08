JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Stock Price

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR - Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the oil and natural gas company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.59% from the stock's previous close.

AR has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Antero Resources from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Texas Capital upgraded shares of Antero Resources to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a "neutral" rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $49.71.

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Antero Resources Stock Performance

Shares of AR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.27. The company had a trading volume of 415,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,579,487. Antero Resources has a 52-week low of $29.10 and a 52-week high of $45.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.33.

Insider Activity at Antero Resources

In other news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 39,490 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $1,550,772.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 277,665 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,903,904.55. This represents a 12.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 185,826 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $7,308,536.58. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,085,192 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $42,680,601.36. The trade was a 14.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 215,470 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $7,425,000 after purchasing an additional 94,260 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 201.6% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 68,884 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 46,045 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 659,986 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $22,743,000 after buying an additional 64,378 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Antero Resources by 213.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $10,068,000 after buying an additional 204,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kailix Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC now owns 374,484 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $12,905,000 after acquiring an additional 50,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company's stock.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation is an independent exploration and production company focused on the development of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil properties in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company's operations target the Marcellus and Utica shales, where it applies advanced drilling and completion techniques to optimize recovery from its large acreage position. Antero's portfolio encompasses significant reserves of ethane, propane and other NGLs, alongside dry gas volumes that are positioned to serve both domestic and export markets.

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Antero Resources holds approximately 1.8 million net acres of leasehold interests across parts of West Virginia and Ohio.

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