JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Stock Price

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS - Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.58% from the stock's previous close.

HIMS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $32.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $29.50.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health Stock Down 13.9%

Shares of NYSE:HIMS traded down $4.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.08. 27,985,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,140,680. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.43. Hims & Hers Health has a 1-year low of $13.74 and a 1-year high of $70.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $608.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.84 million. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Michael Chi sold 97,289 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $2,402,065.41. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 407,282 shares in the company, valued at $10,055,792.58. This trade represents a 19.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 36,922 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $956,279.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 281,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,300,355.30. This trade represents a 11.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,857 shares of company stock worth $5,285,706. Insiders own 13.71% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,984 shares of the company's stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the company's stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 7,695 shares of the company's stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,007 shares of the company's stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, BAM Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BAM Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the company's stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company's stock.

Hims & Hers Health News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Hims & Hers Health this week:

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc is a telehealth platform providing direct-to-consumer personal care products and virtual medical services in the United States. Operating under the Hims & Hers brand, the company offers an integrated digital experience that connects users with licensed healthcare providers, enabling online consultations and prescriptions for a range of conditions. Its telemedicine infrastructure supports both prescription medications and over-the-counter products, with home delivery to patients' doorsteps.

The company's product portfolio addresses key areas of men's and women's health, including hair loss treatments, sexual wellness therapies, skincare regimens and mental health support.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Hims & Hers Health, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hims & Hers Health wasn't on the list.

While Hims & Hers Health currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here