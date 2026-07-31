JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Stock Price

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the industrial products company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective indicates a potential upside of 52.51% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CMCO. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Research cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Columbus McKinnon currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $23.00.

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Columbus McKinnon Stock Performance

Shares of CMCO stock traded down $1.67 on Friday, hitting $19.02. 614,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,014. The company's fifty day moving average is $14.57 and its 200 day moving average is $16.37. Columbus McKinnon has a 1-year low of $11.99 and a 1-year high of $24.40. The company has a market capitalization of $548.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.33. Columbus McKinnon had a negative net margin of 19.23% and a positive return on equity of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $531.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. Columbus McKinnon has set its FY 2027 guidance at 1.900-2.100 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbus McKinnon

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCO. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 698.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 726,772 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $10,422,000 after acquiring an additional 635,770 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,462 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $19,121,000 after purchasing an additional 481,470 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 100.2% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 829,875 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $11,900,000 after purchasing an additional 415,275 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 80.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 850,951 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $12,203,000 after purchasing an additional 379,096 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,395,000. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

More Columbus McKinnon News

Here are the key news stories impacting Columbus McKinnon this week:

Positive Sentiment: Earnings and revenue exceeded expectations. Adjusted EPS was $0.61, well above the $0.28 consensus estimate and up from $0.50 a year earlier. Revenue reached $531.5 million versus expectations of $501.3 million, representing 125% year-over-year growth. Columbus McKinnon Q1 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

Adjusted EPS was $0.61, well above the $0.28 consensus estimate and up from $0.50 a year earlier. Revenue reached $531.5 million versus expectations of $501.3 million, representing 125% year-over-year growth. Positive Sentiment: Acquisition-driven growth was supported by strong demand. The Kito Crosby acquisition drove much of the sales increase, while orders rose 120% to $568.1 million. A 1.1x book-to-bill ratio indicates orders exceeded sales, potentially supporting revenue in coming quarters. Columbus McKinnon Reports Record Orders and Sales

The Kito Crosby acquisition drove much of the sales increase, while orders rose 120% to $568.1 million. A 1.1x book-to-bill ratio indicates orders exceeded sales, potentially supporting revenue in coming quarters. Positive Sentiment: Fiscal 2027 guidance was raised. CMCO now expects adjusted EPS of $1.90 to $2.10, above the roughly $1.76 analyst consensus, and revenue of approximately $2.09 billion to $2.15 billion. Management also said Kito Crosby integration and synergy capture remain on track, with improved margins and cash flow. Columbus McKinnon Posts Record Q1 Results After Acquisition

CMCO now expects adjusted EPS of $1.90 to $2.10, above the roughly $1.76 analyst consensus, and revenue of approximately $2.09 billion to $2.15 billion. Management also said Kito Crosby integration and synergy capture remain on track, with improved margins and cash flow. Neutral Sentiment: Management’s earnings call reinforced the outlook. Executives highlighted solid performance in both legacy Columbus McKinnon operations and Kito Crosby, while pointing to stronger positioning for the second half of fiscal 2027. CMCO Q1 2027 Earnings Call Transcript

Executives highlighted solid performance in both legacy Columbus McKinnon operations and Kito Crosby, while pointing to stronger positioning for the second half of fiscal 2027. Negative Sentiment: GAAP profitability and leverage remain concerns. CMCO reported an $88.7 million net loss, or $2.05 per share, including $70.3 million in acquisition and integration expenses. The company also carries a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, and recent insider activity showed sales rather than purchases.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of material handling systems and solutions. The company's product portfolio spans electric and manual hoists, motorized and manual chain and wire rope hoists, end-of-arm tooling, rigging hardware, trolleys and controls. Through its brands, Columbus McKinnon serves customers across a wide range of end markets including manufacturing, warehousing, construction, and energy, providing equipment for lifting, positioning and flow control applications.

With a focus on safety and productivity, Columbus McKinnon integrates advanced technologies such as automation controls, digital load monitoring and Internet-of-Things connectivity into its hoist and crane systems.

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