JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Up 2% - Should You Buy?

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) rose 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $335.64 and last traded at $333.9730. 15,122,517 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 10,124,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $327.33.

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Key JPMorgan Chase & Co. News

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts turned more constructive on JPMorgan after its latest results, with Zacks upgrading the stock to Buy and other research firms lifting earnings estimates, signaling expectations for continued profit strength. Article Title

Analysts turned more constructive on JPMorgan after its latest results, with Zacks upgrading the stock to Buy and other research firms lifting earnings estimates, signaling expectations for continued profit strength. Positive Sentiment: Investors are also reacting to JPMorgan’s new $50 billion share repurchase authorization and 10% dividend increase, which reinforce management’s confidence and support shareholder returns. Article Title

Investors are also reacting to JPMorgan’s new $50 billion share repurchase authorization and 10% dividend increase, which reinforce management’s confidence and support shareholder returns. Positive Sentiment: The bank’s latest quarter was solid, with EPS and revenue both beating estimates, and that “beat-and-raise” style performance is keeping sentiment upbeat. Article Title

The bank’s latest quarter was solid, with EPS and revenue both beating estimates, and that “beat-and-raise” style performance is keeping sentiment upbeat. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan strategists said financials could do well in the second half of 2026 if job growth stays strong, which is supportive for the sector but depends on macroeconomic conditions. Article Title

JPMorgan strategists said financials could do well in the second half of 2026 if job growth stays strong, which is supportive for the sector but depends on macroeconomic conditions. Neutral Sentiment: Separately, CEO Jamie Dimon’s comments that the bull market looks surprisingly strong but “will stop” reflect a cautious macro view rather than a direct company-specific warning. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $332.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $295.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $340.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 2.0%

The firm has a market cap of $894.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $312.17 and a 200 day moving average of $308.70.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,919 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.42, for a total value of $1,522,036.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 85,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,326,072.44. The trade was a 5.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 3,022 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.41, for a total transaction of $935,037.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 32,438 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,036,641.58. This trade represents a 8.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 33,623 shares of company stock valued at $10,427,835 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Miller Global Investments LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Global Investments LLC now owns 334 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Adelphi Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 32.0% during the second quarter. Adelphi Trust Co now owns 9,825 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Eastern Bank boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 408,756 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $133,798,000 after purchasing an additional 10,060 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the second quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 8,385 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 393.4% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 8,027 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company's stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

Further Reading

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