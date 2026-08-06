Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA - Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

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A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Jumia Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered Jumia Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies Trading Down 4.0%

Shares of NYSE JMIA opened at $5.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business's 50 day moving average is $6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.85. Jumia Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $14.72.

Insider Transactions at Jumia Technologies

In other news, EVP Antoine Maillet-Mezeray sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total transaction of $141,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 279,992 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,985,143.28. This represents a 6.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Jumia Technologies by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 66,172 shares of the company's stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 19,072 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Jumia Technologies by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,857 shares of the company's stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,995 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Jumia Technologies by 58,116.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 224,714 shares of the company's stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 224,328 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the second quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the second quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.50% of the company's stock.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG NYSE: JMIA operates as a leading e-commerce and technology platform in Africa, facilitating online retail, logistics and digital payments. The company's marketplace connects millions of consumers with a diverse array of sellers offering electronics, fashion, home goods, groceries and more. Beyond its core retail services, Jumia has developed JumiaPay, a payment solution that enables secure transactions both on and off its platform, and Jumia Logistics, which provides end-to-end delivery and fulfillment support across the continent.

Jumia serves a broad geographic footprint in Africa, with operations in key markets such as Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya, Morocco, Ghana, Côte d'Ivoire, Uganda, Tunisia and South Africa.

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