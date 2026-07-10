KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.75.

BZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of KANZHUN from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of KANZHUN from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of KANZHUN from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of KANZHUN from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th.

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KANZHUN Price Performance

Shares of KANZHUN stock opened at $14.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.74 and a 200 day moving average of $15.61. KANZHUN has a 12 month low of $12.57 and a 12 month high of $25.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KANZHUN

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KANZHUN during the first quarter worth $201,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in KANZHUN during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in KANZHUN by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 942,035 shares of the company's stock worth $18,059,000 after purchasing an additional 433,705 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in KANZHUN by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,707 shares of the company's stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KANZHUN by 315.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company's stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.67% of the company's stock.

About KANZHUN

Kanzhun Ltd. NASDAQ: BZ operates a leading AI-driven online recruitment platform under the brand name Boss Zhipin. The platform leverages algorithmic job matching and instant in-app messaging to connect job seekers and employers, streamlining the hiring process and reducing time-to-fill. By combining machine-learning recommendations with direct recruiter interactions, Kanzhun aims to create a more efficient, personalized recruitment experience compared with traditional job boards.

Beyond its core peer-to-peer marketplace, Kanzhun provides a suite of premium services for corporate clients, including employer branding packages, targeted marketing campaigns and SaaS-based human capital management tools.

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