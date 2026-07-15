KANZHUN (NASDAQ:BZ) Stock Price Up 6.5% - Here's Why

KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ - Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.82 and last traded at $15.1610. Approximately 143,263 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,945,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.23.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on BZ shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of KANZHUN from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of KANZHUN from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of KANZHUN from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on KANZHUN from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KANZHUN has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $21.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BZ

KANZHUN Trading Up 6.2%

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.50. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $13.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KANZHUN

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in KANZHUN in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in KANZHUN by 5,732.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in KANZHUN during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in KANZHUN by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in shares of KANZHUN in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KANZHUN Company Profile

Kanzhun Ltd. NASDAQ: BZ operates a leading AI-driven online recruitment platform under the brand name Boss Zhipin. The platform leverages algorithmic job matching and instant in-app messaging to connect job seekers and employers, streamlining the hiring process and reducing time-to-fill. By combining machine-learning recommendations with direct recruiter interactions, Kanzhun aims to create a more efficient, personalized recruitment experience compared with traditional job boards.

Beyond its core peer-to-peer marketplace, Kanzhun provides a suite of premium services for corporate clients, including employer branding packages, targeted marketing campaigns and SaaS-based human capital management tools.

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