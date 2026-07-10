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Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Predicts CPB Q2 Earnings

Written by MarketBeat
July 10, 2026
CPB logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set Q2 2026 EPS at $0.76 for CPB and kept a Market Perform rating with a $37 price target.
  • CPB’s most recent quarter beat expectations, posting $0.78 EPS versus the $0.74 consensus, though revenue came in slightly below estimates at $72.93 million.
  • The stock has recently traded up, with shares opening at $38.24 and sitting near the upper end of its 12-month range; the company also pays a 3.0% dividend yield.
  • Interested in CPB? Here are five stocks we like better.

CPB Inc. (NYSE:CPF - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of CPB in a report released on Thursday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst K. Motta forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods has a "Market Perform" rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for CPB's current full-year earnings is $3.17 per share.

CPB (NYSE:CPF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $72.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.30 million. CPB had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 21.96%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of CPB from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of CPB from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of CPB in a research note on Thursday. They set a "buy" rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CPB presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $39.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CPB

CPB Stock Up 1.8%

NYSE CPF opened at $38.24 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $35.68 and its 200 day moving average is $33.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CPB has a 12 month low of $25.62 and a 12 month high of $39.20. The stock has a market cap of $998.04 million, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP raised its stake in CPB by 3,169.6% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,504 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of CPB by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,630 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CPB during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CPB during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CPB by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPB Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. CPB's dividend payout ratio is currently 38.80%.

About CPB

(Get Free Report)

Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited NYSE: CPF is a Thailand‐based integrated agro‐industrial and food conglomerate. Headquartered in Bangkok, the company is a subsidiary of the Charoen Pokphand Group and has grown into one of the world's leading producers of livestock feed, meat and seafood products. CPF's businesses span animal feed milling, animal breeding and hatchery operations, meat and seafood processing, and the distribution of fresh, frozen and value‐added food products.

CPF's product portfolio includes poultry, swine and aquaculture feed; fresh and frozen chicken and pork; shrimp and other seafood; as well as ready‐to‐eat and ready‐to‐cook food items.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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