Kemble Morrison Sells 2,313 Shares of Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report) VP Kemble Morrison sold 2,313 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.59, for a total transaction of $697,577.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,191.48. The trade was a 86.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Vicor Stock Down 8.2%
VICR stock traded down $25.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $287.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,111,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,394. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $202.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.34. Vicor Corporation has a 12-month low of $40.54 and a 12-month high of $313.52. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.67 and a beta of 2.33.
Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Vicor had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $112.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Vicor Corporation will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Vicor in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vicor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vicor from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Vicor in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Vicor from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vicor currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $198.33.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vicor
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vicor
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Vicor during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Vicor by 1,814.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 268 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vicor by 13,750.0% during the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 277 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Vicor during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vicor by 189.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 301 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Vicor News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Vicor this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Media coverage highlighted Vicor as a “stock of the day” after it jumped on record data-center demand, reinforcing the view that demand for the company’s power modules is strong. IBD stock of the day Vicor jumps 20% in a day on record data-center demand
- Positive Sentiment: Another article argued Vicor is “selling everything they can make,” suggesting production is sold out or near capacity, which can signal strong near-term revenue momentum. Vicor Is Selling Everything They Can Make!
- Positive Sentiment: Options activity spiked, with traders buying far more call options than usual, a sign of elevated bullish speculation in VICR.
- Positive Sentiment: A commentary piece described Vicor as an “IP compounder,” which may be supporting the market’s view that the company has valuable long-term technology assets. Vicor: An IP Compounder Hiding Inside An Old Semiconductor Stock
- Neutral Sentiment: Jim Cramer’s recent comments were cautionary, advising investors to wait for the stock to cool off, which may temper enthusiasm but does not change the underlying business outlook. If you don't own Vicor yet, be patient and wait for the stock to cool off, says Jim Cramer
- Neutral Sentiment: Cramer also featured Vicor in a “stop trading” segment, which adds visibility but is not a clear fundamental positive or negative. Cramer’s Stop Trading: Vicor
- Negative Sentiment: Vicor’s CAO Quentin A. Fendelet sold more than 5,000 shares at about $297 per share, trimming ownership by roughly half, which can be viewed as a mild insider-confidence concern. SEC insider filing
About Vicor
(Get Free Report
)
Vicor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of modular power components and systems, serving a wide range of industries that demand high performance and efficiency. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company develops power conversion solutions that help customers optimize energy delivery in applications from telecommunications and data centers to industrial and automotive systems.
The company's product portfolio includes high-density DC-DC converters, AC-DC front-end modules, point-of-load regulators and complete power systems that combine multiple conversion stages in a single package.
See Also
This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.
Before you consider Vicor, you'll want to hear this.
MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Vicor wasn't on the list.
While Vicor currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.
View The Five Stocks Here
With the proliferation of data centers and electric vehicles, the electric grid will only get more strained. Download this report to learn how energy stocks can play a role in your portfolio as the global demand for energy continues to grow.Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.
Link copied to clipboard.