Kemble Morrison Sells 2,313 Shares of Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report) VP Kemble Morrison sold 2,313 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.59, for a total transaction of $697,577.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,191.48. The trade was a 86.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Get Vicor alerts: Sign Up

Vicor Stock Down 8.2%

VICR stock traded down $25.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $287.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,111,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,394. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $202.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.34. Vicor Corporation has a 12-month low of $40.54 and a 12-month high of $313.52. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.67 and a beta of 2.33.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Vicor had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $112.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Vicor Corporation will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Vicor in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vicor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vicor from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Vicor in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Vicor from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vicor currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $198.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vicor

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vicor

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Vicor during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Vicor by 1,814.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 268 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vicor by 13,750.0% during the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 277 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Vicor during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vicor by 189.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 301 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vicor News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Vicor this week:

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of modular power components and systems, serving a wide range of industries that demand high performance and efficiency. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company develops power conversion solutions that help customers optimize energy delivery in applications from telecommunications and data centers to industrial and automotive systems.

The company's product portfolio includes high-density DC-DC converters, AC-DC front-end modules, point-of-load regulators and complete power systems that combine multiple conversion stages in a single package.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Vicor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Vicor wasn't on the list.

While Vicor currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here