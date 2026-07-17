Kernwood Limited Sells 1,800 Shares of Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Stock

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF - Get Free Report) insider Kernwood Limited sold 1,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.05, for a total transaction of C$34,290.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,889,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$35,985,450. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position.

Kernwood Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 15th, Kernwood Limited sold 2,100 shares of Western Forest Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.16, for a total value of C$40,236.00.

On Monday, June 15th, Kernwood Limited sold 600 shares of Western Forest Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.11, for a total value of C$11,466.00.

On Monday, June 15th, Kernwood Limited sold 2,500 shares of Western Forest Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.06, for a total transaction of C$47,650.00.

On Monday, June 15th, Kernwood Limited sold 1,000 shares of Western Forest Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.25, for a total value of C$19,250.00.

On Monday, June 15th, Kernwood Limited sold 500 shares of Western Forest Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.19, for a total transaction of C$9,595.00.

On Monday, June 15th, Kernwood Limited sold 200 shares of Western Forest Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.18, for a total transaction of C$3,836.00.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Kernwood Limited sold 300 shares of Western Forest Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.14, for a total value of C$5,742.00.

On Thursday, June 18th, Kernwood Limited sold 600 shares of Western Forest Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.04, for a total transaction of C$11,424.00.

On Thursday, June 18th, Kernwood Limited sold 100 shares of Western Forest Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.01, for a total value of C$1,901.00.

On Thursday, June 18th, Kernwood Limited sold 2,700 shares of Western Forest Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.00, for a total transaction of C$51,300.00.

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Western Forest Products Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of Western Forest Products stock traded down C$0.80 on Friday, hitting C$17.72. 35,522 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,020. Western Forest Products Inc. has a one year low of C$10.16 and a one year high of C$19.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$187.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$16.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Western Forest Products had a negative return on equity of 22.88% and a negative net margin of 12.23%.The firm had revenue of C$201.50 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western Forest Products Inc. will post 0.004992 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WEF. TD increased their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Western Forest Products presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of C$16.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Western Forest Products

Western Forest Products Company Profile

Western Forest Products Inc is a Canada-based softwood forest products company. The company's principal business activities include timber harvesting, reforestation, forest management, sawmilling logs into lumber and wood chips, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. Its operating business segment comprised of Timber harvesting, Log sales, and Lumber manufacturing and sales. The firm purchases and harvests logs which are then manufactured into lumber products at its sawmills, or sold. Canada and the United States, represent the company's largest markets and contribute the vast majority of its total revenue.

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