KeyCorp Issues Positive Forecast for Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Stock Price

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $670.00 to $680.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the credit services provider's stock. KeyCorp's target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.57% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MA. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $605.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Mastercard from $656.00 to $629.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $640.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $597.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $654.70.

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Mastercard Price Performance

MA opened at $578.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.73. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $464.52 and a 1 year high of $601.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business's 50-day moving average is $513.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $514.22.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.88% and a return on equity of 212.96%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 1,977 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.73, for a total value of $1,047,276.21. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 16,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,702,934.17. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,322 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,793,880. This trade represents a 5.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,005 shares of company stock worth $3,689,976. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its holdings in Mastercard by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 139,844 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $70,089,000 after buying an additional 9,504 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 229,299 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $130,902,000 after purchasing an additional 9,795 shares in the last quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan lifted its stake in Mastercard by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan now owns 65,414 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $37,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Marble Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. Finally, Charles Lim Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,699,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Mastercard

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings and revenue exceeded expectations. Mastercard reported adjusted EPS of $5.04, versus the $4.77 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 14.1% year over year to $9.28 billion, above forecasts of $9.08 billion. Mastercard profit jumps as stable spending drives transaction volumes

Mastercard reported adjusted EPS of $5.04, versus the $4.77 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 14.1% year over year to $9.28 billion, above forecasts of $9.08 billion. Positive Sentiment: Payment activity remained strong. Robust transaction volumes, cross-border payments, switched transactions and value-added services helped drive the beat, indicating that consumers and businesses continued spending despite geopolitical and economic uncertainty. Mastercard Beats Q2 Earnings on Solid Cross-Border Volume Growth

Robust transaction volumes, cross-border payments, switched transactions and value-added services helped drive the beat, indicating that consumers and businesses continued spending despite geopolitical and economic uncertainty. Positive Sentiment: Management gave a constructive outlook. Mastercard expects third-quarter net revenue growth at the high end of the low-double-digit range, while the anticipated closing of its BVNK deal could strengthen its position in digital-asset and account-to-account payments. Mastercard expects Q3 2026 net revenue growth

Mastercard expects third-quarter net revenue growth at the high end of the low-double-digit range, while the anticipated closing of its BVNK deal could strengthen its position in digital-asset and account-to-account payments. Positive Sentiment: Agentic commerce offers a longer-term growth opportunity. Executives said Mastercard’s fraud tools, tokenization and payment infrastructure are designed to support AI shopping agents, potentially allowing the company to participate as commerce shifts toward automated purchasing. How Mastercard plans to compete in agentic commerce

Executives said Mastercard’s fraud tools, tokenization and payment infrastructure are designed to support AI shopping agents, potentially allowing the company to participate as commerce shifts toward automated purchasing. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst estimate changes were mixed but modest. Zacks slightly raised several 2027–2028 forecasts, while Erste Group made a minor reduction to its 2026 estimate, suggesting limited immediate impact on valuation expectations.

Zacks slightly raised several 2027–2028 forecasts, while Erste Group made a minor reduction to its 2026 estimate, suggesting limited immediate impact on valuation expectations. Negative Sentiment: Fee scrutiny and compliance disputes remain risks. Reports on Mastercard’s swipe-fee economics and its response to convenience-store groups challenging fines related to vape sales could contribute to regulatory, legal or reputational pressure. Mastercard responds to challenge of fines for vape sales

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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