Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) to Issue $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 18th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th.

Kimco Realty has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Kimco Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 140.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Kimco Realty to earn $1.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.0%.

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Kimco Realty Price Performance

Shares of KIM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.65. 6,038,068 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,547,494. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.66. Kimco Realty has a 52-week low of $19.76 and a 52-week high of $24.31. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.03.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $558.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $542.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company's revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Kimco Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.810-1.840 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimco Realty will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Kimco Realty News

Here are the key news stories impacting Kimco Realty this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat consensus: Kimco reported $0.46 EPS (vs. $0.45 est.) and revenue of $558M (vs. $542.5M est.), with revenue up ~4% year-over-year—evidence the operating portfolio is improving. Kimco Realty Announces First Quarter 2026 Results

Q1 results beat consensus: Kimco reported $0.46 EPS (vs. $0.45 est.) and revenue of $558M (vs. $542.5M est.), with revenue up ~4% year-over-year—evidence the operating portfolio is improving. Positive Sentiment: Leasing strength: Kimco leased 4.4M sq ft with new lease spreads of ~24% and reported a record $77M of future ABR from leased-to-economic occupancy spreads — signaling durable rent growth in its grocery-anchored portfolio. Kimco tightens 2026 FFO outlook to $1.81-$1.84

Leasing strength: Kimco leased 4.4M sq ft with new lease spreads of ~24% and reported a record $77M of future ABR from leased-to-economic occupancy spreads — signaling durable rent growth in its grocery-anchored portfolio. Neutral Sentiment: FFO/guidance mostly in line: Management tightened FY‑2026 guidance to $1.81–$1.84 (street ~1.82), which shows confidence but leaves limited surprise to the upside. Kimco Realty: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FFO/guidance mostly in line: Management tightened FY‑2026 guidance to $1.81–$1.84 (street ~1.82), which shows confidence but leaves limited surprise to the upside. Neutral Sentiment: FFO beat driven by leasing/occupancy improvements: Analysts highlight that FFO beat was supported by higher rents and occupancy across grocery-anchored centers—encouraging operational trend but not a one-time catalyst. Kimco Q1 FFO Beats Estimates on Strong Leasing, Higher Rents

FFO beat driven by leasing/occupancy improvements: Analysts highlight that FFO beat was supported by higher rents and occupancy across grocery-anchored centers—encouraging operational trend but not a one-time catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Beat was modest and volume muted, so upside may be limited: EPS beat was small (+$0.01) and trading volume below average, suggesting investors may view results as confirmation of steady performance rather than a catalyst for a large rerating.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Founded in 1958 by Milton Cooper and headquartered in Jericho, New York, Kimco Realty Corporation NYSE: KIM is a leading publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of open-air shopping centers. The company's portfolio, concentrated on neighborhood and community centers anchored by grocery stores, encompasses approximately 400 properties across the United States, with selective holdings in Canada and Mexico.

Kimco's core business activities include acquiring, repositioning and managing retail real estate assets that serve as daily-need destinations for consumers.

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