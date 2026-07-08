Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Trading 7.5% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 7.5% during trading on Wednesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $169.00 to $182.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Kirby traded as high as $147.23 and last traded at $143.9540. 117,619 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 709,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.91.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on KEX. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Kirby from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Kirby from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings lowered Kirby from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Research raised Kirby from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kirby from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kirby currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $161.20.

Get Kirby alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KEX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP William Matthew Woodruff sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.37, for a total value of $99,916.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 9 shares in the company, valued at $1,326.33. This trade represents a 98.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy D. Husted sold 4,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.43, for a total value of $581,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 10,814 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,680.02. This represents a 27.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,691 shares of company stock worth $2,579,036. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kirby

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Kirby by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 491,355 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $49,632,000 after purchasing an additional 114,618 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Kirby by 152.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 182,565 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $18,441,000 after buying an additional 110,320 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 68.6% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,096 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 8,174 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 3.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,565 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $10,951,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Kirby by 52,000.0% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company's stock.

Kirby Stock Up 6.8%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The shipping company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $844.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.57 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 10.51%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Kirby has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.650-7.280 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kirby Corporation will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation is a leading domestic maritime transporter of bulk liquid products in the United States. Through its Marine Transportation segment, the company operates one of North America's largest fleets of inland tank barges and towing vessels. Kirby's fleet moves petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products and agricultural chemicals along coastal and inland waterways, providing critical logistical support to energy, chemical and agricultural producers.

In addition to its marine operations, Kirby's Distribution and Services segment offers diesel engine and power generation services, along with aftermarket parts sales.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kirby, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kirby wasn't on the list.

While Kirby currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here